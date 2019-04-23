Home

George BRADFORD

George BRADFORD Notice
BRADFORD
George Henry
Peacefully on Monday 8th April 2019 at the Holbeach and East Elloe Hospital, George Henry aged 91 years. Loving husband of the late Mary. Much loved dad, grandad, and great grandad. Funeral Service to be held on Wednesday 1st May 2019
at Fenland Crematorium March at 10.30am. No flowers by request. Donations if desired for Holbeach and East Elloe Hospital Trust may be made at the service or sent c/o A. R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director Pinfold House, St Peter's Road, Upwell PE14 9DZ
Tel No. 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 23, 2019
