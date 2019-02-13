Home

George "Jim" BRENCHLEY

George "Jim" BRENCHLEY Notice
Passed away peacefully aged 86; on the 31st of January 2019 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with his family beside him. Funeral Church Service to be held at the Walsoken Church on the 28th of February at 10.30am, followed by Kings Lynn Crematorium at 11.30am. Flowers are welcome by all, donations would be appreciated towards the Queen Elizabeth Hospital which may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 13, 2019
