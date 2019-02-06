|
Passed away aged 91 years whilst at home with his family on Thursday 31st January 2019. Dearly loved husband, father, step-father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend of many. A Funeral Service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Tuesday 26th February 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory may be made at the service for Alzheimer's Society or sent c/o A. R. Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Pinfold House, St Peter's Road, Upwell PE14 9DZ. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 6, 2019