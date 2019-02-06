Home

Georgina Mary MORTIMER

Passed away at Sue Ryder - Thorpe Hall Hospice on Friday 25th January, 2019 aged 78 years. Dearly loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend of many. Will be sadly missed. Funeral Service to be held at St. Wendreda's Church, March on Friday 15th February at 10.45am followed by committal at Fenland Crematorium. Flowers welcome, or if desired, donations in memory of Georgina for Sue Ryder - Thorpe Hall Hospice may be made at the service. All enquiries to George James & Son (inc. Brewins) City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LT. Tel: 01354 652208 www.georgejamesandson.co.uk
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 6, 2019
