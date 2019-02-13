|
|
SWEETING
Irene
Of March, passed away peacefully on 3rd February 2019 at Springfields Care Home, aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Victor, a dear aunt and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Thursday 21st February 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for the RSPCA Centre at Block Fen may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 13, 2019