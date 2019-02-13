Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Sweeting
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Sweeting

Notice Condolences

Irene Sweeting Notice
SWEETING
Irene
Of March, passed away peacefully on 3rd February 2019 at Springfields Care Home, aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Victor, a dear aunt and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Thursday 21st February 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for the RSPCA Centre at Block Fen may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.