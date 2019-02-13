Home

Jean POOLE

On the 31st January 2019, peacefully at Glennfield Home, Wisbech, aged 88 years, formerly of Terrington St John. Beloved wife of the late Neville, loving mum to Susan, Jane and Carolyn. Much loved grandma and great-grandma. Funeral Service at St John's Church, Terrington St John on Monday, 18th February, 2019 at 2.00pm followed by Interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for British Red Cross and Terrington St John Church Fabric Fund, may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 13, 2019
