Passed away peacefully with family by his side at Addenbrooke's Hospital on Wednesday 23rd January 2019, aged 78 years. Will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral Service to be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Friday 15th February at 2.30pm. Flowers welcome, or donations in memory of John for Addenbrooke's ICU may be made at the service. Johns cremated remains will be interred in Hoddesdon Cemetery at a later date following the funeral. All enquiries to George James & Son, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LT. Tel: 01354 652208 www.georgejamesandson.co.uk
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 6, 2019
