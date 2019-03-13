Home

FLEET
John William
On Friday 1st March 2019, peacefully in Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon. John William (Jack) of Chatteris, aged 91 years.
Husband of the late Audrey, much loved father, grandad and great grandfather. Funeral Service to be held at Fenland Crematorium on Thursday 21st March at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Jack for the Emmanuel Church, Chatteris, may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co Operative Funeralcare (Inc J.H Landin & Son) 72 High Street, Chatteris, PE166NN. Tel 01354 760072
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 13, 2019
