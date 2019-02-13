|
WORDSWORTH
Julie
Passed away peacefully on 5th February 2019 at her home in March aged 58 years. Beloved wife of Andrew, much loved mum of Daniel, daughter of Kathleen and a dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium March on Tuesday 19th February 2019 at 2.30pm. At the family's request, please wear bright colours. Family flowers only. Donations in her memory will be divided between Cancer Research UK and Target Ovarian Cancer and may be made at the service or sent to
Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 13, 2019