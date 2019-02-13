Home

MARSHALL
Ken
Of Wisbech passed away peacefully on 28th January 2019 aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Janet, much loved dad of Dean, Gary and his partner Cynthia and a dear grandad, great grandad, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium March on Wednesday 27th February 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for the East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors,
City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 13, 2019
