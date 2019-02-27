|
|
BAKER
Leonard Clive
Of Doddington and formerly of Warboys passed away surrounded by his children on 13th February 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved dad of Sally, Debbie, Len and Ron and a much loved father-in-law, grandad, great grandad and friend to all. Funeral Service at
Fenland Crematorium March on Wednesday 6th March 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in his memory will be divided between Macmillan Cancer Support and MAGPAS and may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent
Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 27, 2019