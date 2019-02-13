|
Passed away peacefully at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 1st February 2019 aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Frank, much loved mum to Stephen, Andrew and Tracy and mother-in-law to Lyn and Michael. A cherished nan to Emma, Lisa and Aímee, great-nan to Lily, Lewis and Lexi and a dear friend to many. The Funeral Service will take place at St Edmunds Church, Emneth on Monday 25th February at 11.45am followed by committal at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations for Breast Cancer Unit Development Fund and Marham Staff Fund may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 13, 2019