On 31st January 2019 aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Much loved mum of Caroline and Paul, dear grandma of Adam, Alice, and Grace and great-grandma to Eve. Funeral Service at Upwell Methodist Church on 19th February at 11.30am followed by Cremation at Mintlyn at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for British Heart Foundation may be made at the service or sent to A.R. Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 6, 2019