Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director
Pinfold Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE14 9DZ
01945 772502
Resources
More Obituaries for Madge COX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madge COX

Notice Condolences

Madge COX Notice
On 31st January 2019 aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Much loved mum of Caroline and Paul, dear grandma of Adam, Alice, and Grace and great-grandma to Eve. Funeral Service at Upwell Methodist Church on 19th February at 11.30am followed by Cremation at Mintlyn at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for British Heart Foundation may be made at the service or sent to A.R. Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.