AGGER
Margaret Mary Josephine
Peacefully at her home on Thursday 18th May 2019, Margaret, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ivan. Loving mum and mother-in-law of Helen and Charlie, Andrew and Caroline, Martin and Tanya, Louise and Grahame, Richard and Debbie. Dear nana of Sam, Thomas, Henry, Toby, Polly, Elen, Leila, Jake, Megan, and Imogen. Funeral Service to be held on Thursday 16th May 2019 at Our Lady And St Charles Roman Catholic Church, Wisbech, 11.00am, followed by interment in Wisbech Borough Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Arthur Rank Hospice and Our Lady St Charles Church may be made at the service or sent c/o A. R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director, Pinfold House, St Peter's Road, Upwell, PE14 9DZ. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 1, 2019