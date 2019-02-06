Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret MARTIN

Notice Condolences

Margaret MARTIN Notice
Of March, passed away peacefully on 22nd January 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray and much loved by all her family and many friends. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Tuesday 12th February 2019 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Cancer Research UK may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.