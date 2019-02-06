|
Of March, passed away peacefully on 22nd January 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray and much loved by all her family and many friends. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Tuesday 12th February 2019 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Cancer Research UK may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 6, 2019