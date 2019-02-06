Home

Margaret Prunella WARD

Margaret Prunella WARD Notice
Passed away at Aria Court Care Home, March on Tuesday 29th January 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved mum of Nicholas (dec'd) and Melanie, mother-in-law of Mike and grandmother of Sophie, Helena and Maxwell. Will be sadly missed. Funeral Service to be held at Fenland Crematorium on Wednesday 13th February at 9.30am. Donations in memory of Margaret for the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (Oncology Unit - Peterborough City Hospital) may be made at the service. All enquiries to George James & Son (inc. Brewins) City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LT. Tel: 01354 652208 www.georgejamesandsons.co.uk
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 6, 2019
