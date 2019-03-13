|
CLARKE
Mary Margaret
It is with great sadness,
that we announce the passing of Mary Margaret Clarke, loving mother of seven and grandmother to seven grandchildren on the afternoon of Monday 25th February 2019. Funeral Service to be held at St Peter and St Pauls Church Chatteris on Wednesday 20th March 2019 at 11.30am followed by Interment at New Road Cemetery. Flowers welcome or donations in her memory for
National Eczema Society may be made at the service or sent to Chatteris Independent Funeral Services, 27a High Street, Chatteris, Cambs PE16 6BQ Tel 01354696740
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 13, 2019