Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chatteris Independent Funeral Services
25AA High Street
Chatteris, Cambridgeshire PE16 6BG
01354 696740
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Margaret CLARKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Margaret CLARKE

Notice Condolences

Mary Margaret CLARKE Notice
CLARKE
Mary Margaret
It is with great sadness,
that we announce the passing of Mary Margaret Clarke, loving mother of seven and grandmother to seven grandchildren on the afternoon of Monday 25th February 2019. Funeral Service to be held at St Peter and St Pauls Church Chatteris on Wednesday 20th March 2019 at 11.30am followed by Interment at New Road Cemetery. Flowers welcome or donations in her memory for
National Eczema Society may be made at the service or sent to Chatteris Independent Funeral Services, 27a High Street, Chatteris, Cambs PE16 6BQ Tel 01354696740
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.