|
|
DODSON
Maureen
Passed away peacefully at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 25th April 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved sister of John and Diane, much loved auntie to Rachael & Richard and Martin and great-auntie to Luke. The funeral will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday 14th May at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations for Parkinsons UK may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 1, 2019