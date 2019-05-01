Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen DODSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen DODSON

Notice Condolences

Maureen DODSON Notice
DODSON
Maureen
Passed away peacefully at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 25th April 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved sister of John and Diane, much loved auntie to Rachael & Richard and Martin and great-auntie to Luke. The funeral will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday 14th May at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations for Parkinsons UK may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.