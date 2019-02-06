Home

Michael GRANGE

Known as Mickey. Sadly passed away after a short illness bravely borne on 30th January 2019, aged 55. Beloved son of Peter and Mary, devoted dad to Jordan and Courtney, loving brother to Kath, Janet, Trudy and the late Tony, and a much loved partner of Tammy. Mickey will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. His funeral service shall take place on Friday 15th February 2019 at St. Augustine's Church, Wisbech at 1.15pm followed by interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. All flowers are welcome. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK may be made at the service or sent c/o W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs. PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 6, 2019
