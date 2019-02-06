Home

Jocelyn and family would like to thank everyone for their kind messages of sympathy and cards they received on the sad loss of Nancy. To all who attended her funeral service, and appreciation for the family flowers. Special thanks to the Rev Sandra Gardner, also to all at Peter Barnes Funerals for their care and understanding at all times. Many thanks to Sarah Wheeler for the excellent catering. Sincere thanks for the donations for Papworth Hospital.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 6, 2019
