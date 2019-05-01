|
|
BENNINGTON
Paul John
Aged 72, died suddenly at his home. He will be sadly missed by his devastated mother Joan, father Lloyd (deceased), brother Peter, sister-in-law Christine, nephews Johnathan, Trevor and their families, along with other family and friends that knew him.
His funeral will be held on Monday 20th May 2019 at Fenland Crematorium, March at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the British Heart Foundation. For all enquiries please contact W & W G West Funeral Services,
Love Lane, Wisbech, PE13 1HP. Telephone: 01945 584512
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 1, 2019