Of March, passed away suddenly but peacefully on 23rd January 2019 aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Dot, much loved dad of Lesley, father-in-law of Ian, devoted grandad of James, Rebecca and Chelsea, dear great-grandad and friend of many. Funeral Service at St Peter's Church March on Friday 15th February 2019 at 12.30pm followed by Cremation at Fenland Crematorium March. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 6, 2019
