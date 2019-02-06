Home

Passed away peacefully on Thursday 24th January 2019, at Thorpe Hall Hospice, aged 66 years. A much loved husband of Elaine, dad to Emma and Martyn, father-in-law of Annabel and Mark and grandad to Leo and Zak. Funeral Service to be held at Fenland Crematorium, March, on Tuesday 12th February at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Peter for Thorpe Hall Hospice, may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 72 High Street, Chatteris PE16 6NN. Tel: 01354 760072 www.centralengland.coop/funeralcare
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 6, 2019
