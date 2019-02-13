|
Passed away peacefully on Monday 28th January 2019, aged 87 years. Funeral Service to be held at St. Peter & St.Paul's Church, Chatteris on Wednesday 20th February at 11.30am, followed by committal at New Road Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Queenie to Chatteris Young Lillies, may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 72 High Street, Chatteris, PE16 6NN. Tel: 01354 760072 www.centralengland.coop/funeralcare
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 13, 2019