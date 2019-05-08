|
Peacefully at Lyncroft Care Home, Wisbech on Sunday 28th April 2019, aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of Mary, loving father of Peter and a much loved brother, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service at St. Mary's Church, West Walton on Wednesday 22nd May 2019 at 1.15pm followed by cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn. No flowers by request. Donations in his memory for Royal British Legion, at the service or c/o W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 8, 2019