Richard Derek Bowers

Richard Derek Bowers Notice
BOWERS
Richard Derek (Dick)
Peacefully on 21st March, Richard Derek (Dick), aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Nora and the late Joan, Dear father of Christine, father-in-law of Stephen and grandad of Nicola, Bethany and Matthew. Funeral Service Fenland Crematorium, March on Tuesday 9th April at 1:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 27, 2019
