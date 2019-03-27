|
|
BOWERS
Richard Derek (Dick)
Peacefully on 21st March, Richard Derek (Dick), aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Nora and the late Joan, Dear father of Christine, father-in-law of Stephen and grandad of Nicola, Bethany and Matthew. Funeral Service Fenland Crematorium, March on Tuesday 9th April at 1:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 27, 2019