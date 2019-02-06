|
Formerly of March, passed away peacefully on 30th January 2019 in Swindon aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Brenda, much loved dad of Martin, Colin and his wife Debbie, devoted grandad of Daniel and Ben and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Thursday 14th February 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for Cancer Research UK may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 6, 2019