It is with great sadness that Jan announces the sudden death of her beloved husband on 16th April 2019 at

Peterborough City Hospital aged 72 years. He was also a dearly loved father of Giles, Leah and her partner Gary, father-in-law of Charlotte, much loved grandpa of Bobby, Max and Eden, a devoted son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and good friend to so many. He will be so sadly missed but always remembered. Funeral Service at St Peter's Church March on Thursday 9th May 2019

at 2.45pm followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in his memory for Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust (to benefit The Rosie's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS. To commemorate Ross' love of Wales and Arsenal, we would welcome you wearing something red. Published in Fenland Citizen on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary