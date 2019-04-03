Home

A.R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director
Pinfold Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE14 9DZ
01945 772502
Roy Douglas CHURCHARD Notice
CHURCHARD
Roy Douglas
Peacefully in Lyncroft Care Home, Wisbech on Monday 25th March 2019, Roy Douglas. Much loved and devoted husband of Maureen. All thanks to the staff at Lyncroft Care Home who cared for Roy. Funeral Service to be held on Tuesday 16th April 2019 at Wisbech Baptist Church, 11.30am, followed by interment in Wisbech Borough Cemetery. Flowers welcome. Donations if desired for Alzheimer's Society may be made at the service or sent c/o A. R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director, Pinfold House, St Peter's Road, Upwell, PE14 9DZ. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 3, 2019
