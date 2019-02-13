|
|
CLARKE
Shirley Eileen
Aged 79 years of Wisbech. Peacefully on 2nd February 2019, whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn after a short illness. Wife of the late Charles, mother of Susan and Steven, grandmother and great-grandmother. A Funeral Service will be held at All Saints Church, Walsoken on Monday 18th February 2019 at 10.00am followed by interment in Walsoken Cemetery. All enquires to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 13, 2019