|
|
Passed away at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 25th January 2019 aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of Don, much loved mum of Tonia and Sharon and mother-in-law of Paul and Chris. A cherished nan to Lauren, Glen and Courtney, great-nanny to Lola, Millie Carter and Paris, a dear sister to Julie and a good friend to many. The Funeral will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Monday 18th February at 1.00pm. Family flowers only, donations for Dementia UK may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 13, 2019