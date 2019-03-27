Bennie L. Bradley, 78, of Clark, Mo, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Bennie was born on March 26, 1940 in Moberly, MO to Chester Allen and Eva Lucille (Lorton) Bradley. He married his beloved wife, Bonny J. (Brooks) Bradley on June 4, 1960.

Bennie served in the United States Army from 1963 to 1967 at Fort Hood, TX. He also worked for AB Chance Company in Centralia, MO for 50 years. After retirement, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, mowing and most of all, spending time with those he loved. Bennie was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Moberly, MO. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, and husband as well as a kind and generous friend to many. He will be greatly missed.

Bennie is survived by his wife, Bonny Joe of Clark; sons, Bennie Van and wife Lora of Moberly and Stephen Joe and wife Carla of Clark; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren; one brother; two sisters; his mother-in-law; many nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law; nephew and infant daughter, Bonnie Lee.

Services celebrating Bennie's life will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home. Interment with full military honors will follow at Chapel Grove Cemetery in Clark, MO. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the , 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY, the , 2409 Hyde Park Rd., Jefferson City, MO 65109 or to , c/o memorials processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

