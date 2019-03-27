Gary Lee Claxton, 72, of Grain Valley, MO formerly of Blue Springs passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at his home. He was born on August 21, 1946 in Mexico, MO to Keith and Doris (Hombs) Claxton.



Gary grew up in Centralia, MO and was a 1964 graduate of Centralia High School, where he played football. He attended Central Missouri State College in Warrensburg, MO where he obtained his degree in Business and Marketing. Gary served his country proudly in the Vietnam War in the United States Army from 1969-1971. He was united in marriage to the love of his life Linda Coulter on May 21, 1977 in Blue Springs, MO. Gary worked as a Supervisor for the Mobil Oil Credit Corporation in Kansas City, MO and Lenexa, KS for 23 years. He enjoyed traveling, camping, good conversation, sports, and his family. Above all Gary was a Christian and had an incredible relationship with Christ, and passed his Christianity on to his family.



Survivors include his loving wife of 41 years, Linda Claxton of the home; sons, Christian Keith Claxton (Sarah) of Holden, MO, Michael Lee Claxton (Kara) of Platte City, MO, Brandon Burl Claxton (Emily) of Grain Valley, MO; siblings, Tony Claxton (Marianne) of New Bloomfield, MO, Brenda Rich (David) of Lexington, MO, Keena Kaiser (Gregg) of West Point, MS, Kevin Claxton (Joanie) of Forrest City, IA; 10 grandchildren, Kaitlyn Roberts, James "Bubby" Roberts, Ellie Claxton, William Keith Claxton II, Colson Claxton, Austin Claxton, Benson Claxton, Owen Claxton, Grayden Claxton, Brylie Claxton, and one on the way, Trystan Lee Claxton. He is preceded in death by his parents, Keith and Doris Claxton.



The family will receive friends and family from 5-7:00 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Lone Jack Baptist Church, 202 S. Bynum Rd, Lone Jack, MO 64070. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the church. Burial will immediately follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Grain Valley, MO. Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs, MO. Memories of Gary and words of comfort to his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com. Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary