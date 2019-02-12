Joy Frances Starr Zumwalt was born at home in Trenton, MO to Hazel Crowder Starr and Morgan J. Starr on December 28, 1921. Joy had an older brother, Harold Starr. Joy always said she was the apple of her dad's eye and that he could never tell her, "No."

Joy graduated to Heaven on January 31, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center surrounded by her family.

Joy married Roy Jeffries on June 24, 1938 the year before she graduated Hickman H.S. in 1939. They were married for 14 years and had two children, David Carl Jeffries Zumwalt and Phyllis Jeffries Zumwalt Sapp.

Joy married Cecil Earnest Zumwalt on August 28, 1955. They had one child, Daniel Paul Zumwalt.

Joy graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a Lifetime Teaching Certificate from the University of Missouri in 1956. While teaching school she went back to the University of Missouri and graduated with a Master of Education in 1967.

Joy started teaching in 1949 at Duncan School, a little one-room school house near Millersburg, MO. She had grades 1-8. She always loved hearing from her former students. Joy kept in touch with her former students for many, many years, some of them until the day she died.

Joy next taught grades 1-4 at Millersburg School for six years, then 1st Grade at Chance Elementary School in Centralia, MO until she received her master's degree. After that she became their reading specialist. Joy always delighted in the achievements of her students and worked very hard to make sure they succeeded. Joy taught school for 33 years until she retired in 1982 at age 60.

Joy loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was always there for them in time of need. She loved to read to them, sew for them, cook for them, and pray for them.

Joy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Roy Jeffries, husband Cecil Zumwalt, and son David Zumwalt. She is survived by her children Phyllis Sapp, Daniel Zumwalt (wife Joni), daughter-in-law Brenda Zumwalt, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.

Joy's name described her very well. She had a joyful spirit for everyone she came in contact with. She also had a deep faith that carried her through life.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Meals on Wheels and their volunteers, and her caregivers that came 5 days a week to make it possible for Joy to stay in her home until the day before she passed away.

Joy's family had visitation on Friday, Feb. 8th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia, MO. The funeral service was Saturday, Feb. 9th at 10:00 a.m. at Memorial Funeral Home. Joy loved flowers, but if you so desire, you can direct memorials to Meals on Wheels, or to a children's charity of your choosing.

Joy loved flowers, but if you so desire, you can direct memorials to Meals on Wheels, or to a children's charity of your choosing.