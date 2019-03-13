Kenneth W. Daum, 90 of Centralia, died Monday, March 11, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 PM Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Fenton Funeral Chapel in Centralia, burial with full military honors will follow in the Glendale Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the funeral chapel.

Kenneth was born on April 26, 1928, the son of Raymond Henry and Alta Opal (Landis).

Kenneth served his country in the United States Army as a radio operator during the Korean War.

On December 20, 1952 in Moberly, Kenneth married Fay Sharp and she survives.

Along with his wife Fay, Kenneth is survived by his children, Debbie Warner and husband Dennis of Beecher City, IL, Dennis Daum and wife Teresa of Newtown, Dana Daum and wife Cindy of Centralia; grandchildren, Sarah Kinzinger (Dan), Seth Warner (Shelby), Susie Reed (Chad), Natalie Johnson (Reid), Jason Daum (Becky), Kali Cool (Kameron), Chelsea Coe (Corbin), Dustin Daum (Sarah), Bridget Price (Jimmy); 28 great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by two great-grandchildren, Asher and Evan Daum.

Kenneth was a farmer for many years, until retirement then, he spent 13 years working for Combined Communication Services in Columbia.

Along with his love for farming, Kenneth enjoyed tinkering, gardening and watching the St. Louis Cardinals. Kenneth's faith was very important to him, as was his church.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Centralia Church of Christ or the Little Prairie Bible Camp in care of Fenton Funeral Chapel 104 S. Collier, Centralia, MO 65240

Published in Centralia Fireside Guard on Mar. 13, 2019