Linda Kay Wisdom, 68, Kansas City, MO, formerly of Columbia, MO, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at CA Total Care in Kearney, MO. She was born February 24, 1950, the daughter of Bill Wisdom and Helen (Gilmore) Wisdom.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one sister Joyce Burris of Kansas City, MO; her aunts; several cousins, other relatives and many dear friends.

Linda was a 1968 graduate of Centralia High School. After high school, she received her Accounting Certification from Capitol Business College in Jefferson City, MO.

From childhood, Linda was a member of the First Baptist Church in Centralia, MO. Linda's entire 47 year career was spent working at Columbia EDP Center, Inc. She retired from EDP in April, 2016. Linda's favorite past time was bowling which she began in high school. After moving to Columbia, she participated in an endless list of bowling tournaments which took her all over the United States. At one time she was the only woman in Columbia playing in the men's league. She was inducted into the Columbia Bowling Hall of Fame on February 18, 1995. Her highest accomplishment in bowling was when she bowled a perfect 300 game and received her diamond ring which was the topic of many conversations with friends and others she met along the way. Linda's two favorite places to visit were Branson, where she saw the Mel Tillis Show every time she went and to Nashville at the Ryman. She also traveled with her bowling partner, landlord, and best friend, Betty Overton to many other scenic places in the United States.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Interment will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until service time on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the or to the , c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240.