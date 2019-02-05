Obituary Guest Book View Sign

GENEVA – Alice G. Fairbrother, age 93, of Geneva passed away on Saturday (February 2, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital with her son and daughter-in-law by her side.



Family and friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday (Feb. 8) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home at 45 High St. Geneva. Funeral services will follow calling hours at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. David Underwood will officiate. Burial will be in Bellona Cemetery in the spring at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to U of R Medicine Home Care, Ontario-Yates Hospice 756 Pre-Emption Rd. Geneva, NY 14456.



Alice was born on June 26, 1925 in the Town of Starkey the daughter of the late George and Edith Joslyn Scott. She spent most of her years in the Phelps and Geneva area after marrying Ray Fairbrother on October 24, 1953 in Phelps. She worked for many years at the Basket Factory in Penn Yan and Bloch & Guggenheimer Sauerkraut Factory in Seneca Castle and retired from the Geneva City School District cafeterias.



Alice enjoyed going out to eat, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, find a word books and knitting and crocheting. She always looked forward to playing bingo with "the girls" on Tuesday and Friday evenings and spending time with her family.



She is survived by her son, Alan (Sherry) Fairbrother of Geneva; grandchildren Thomas Robenolt, Tina (Kevin) Martin of Geneva, Megan (John) Robbins of Waterloo, Mary (Peter) Bardou of Syracuse; great-grandchildren Abigail and Tyler Robbins, Evelyn and Chandler Bardou and a fifth that she looked forward to meeting in the spring; sister, Myrtle Thomas of Penn Yan and numerous nieces and nephews.



Alice was predeceased by her parents; husband, Ray Fairbrother in 1997; daughter, Karen Robenolt in 2015; brothers Louis "Bum" Scott, Frank Scott, George Scott; sisters Edith Crumb, Helen McMillan, Margaret Reich.



