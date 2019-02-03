Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty J. Finzar. View Sign

GENEVA – Mrs. Bettie J. Finzar, 93, formerly of East Lake Rd., Varick, died Sunday (January 27, 2019) at the Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with her family at her side.



There will be no prior calling hours. Bettie's funeral and burial services will be at the convenience of the family.



Bettie was born in Cattawissa, Pa. on November of 1925. Her family moved to Geneva where she graduated from Geneva High School in 1943. She became a registered nurse after graduating from Auburn City Hospital School of Nursing in 1947 and was then employed by Geneva General Hospital as a Surgical Nurse. Bettie loved to sing and was a member of the Choir at the Methodist Church in Geneva where she met the love of her life, Jack Finzar. They were married in 1948. Bettie was a "stay at home mom" who raised 4 children. She loved to cook and entertain. Their home on Seneca Lake was often a gathering place for friends and family. Bettie was always ready to help anyone in need. She had a great sense of humor and was fun to be around. She especially enjoyed children and dogs. When her children were grown she returned to work as an office nurse for several Geneva Doctors. Bettie was a member of the League of Women Voters for many years and volunteered regularly to help run Red Cross Blood Drives.



Bettie is survived by her daughters Lyn (Joe) Perry of Waterloo, Beth (Ralph) Pope of Fairfax, Va.; granddaughter, Katherine Pope of La Jolla, Calif.; her sister Beverly DeSio of Geneva; five nieces and four nephews.



She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years," Jack" Finzar and her two sons John D. Finzar and Jan R. Finzar.



For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit



Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.



