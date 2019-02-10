Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Charlie died peacefully at home Friday January 18th, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.



In keeping with his wishes there will be no services.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his honor to a scholarship fund at the Penn Yan Central School District. Donations can be sent to 1 School Drive Penn Yan, NY 14527. Please make checks payable to PYCSD and on the memo line: In memory of Charles Bollen.



He was born on July 5th, 1940 to Charles H. Bollen and Madelene Schuyler Bollen in the town of Penn Yan, where he spent most of his life. He graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1958 and joined the Navy. While in the Navy he was stationed in Virginia and Georgia and he was member of the Blue Jacket Choir. Upon discharge he returned to Penn Yan and began working with his mother and father at the family store, later named Bollen's Super Duper.



In June of 1963 he married his childhood sweetheart Susie Jensen. Charlie worked as a meat cutter for Acme Markets for many years before joining American Stores as a supervisor. Charlie and Susie bought their dream home on Keuka Lake where they raised their two children, Lisa and Jeff. Charlie also worked as a meat cutter for P&C and then Tops before retiring full-time. In his retirement Charlie could be found on golf courses and traveling the world.



Charlie is survived by his beloved wife, Susie; his two children Lisa (Kenny) Dinehart and Jeff (Viki) Bollen; he was the grandfather of Emily and Ben Dinehart. He is also survived by his sister, Diane (Joe Brady) Bollen and brother-in-law, Ken (Pat) Jensen. As well as many other family members, nieces, and nephews. Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2019

