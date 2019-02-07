Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Funeral services will be held in Florida on Friday (February 8).



Christine was born on June 1, 1971 in New Jersey, the daughter of David and Patricia Reynolds. She was a resident of Naples, Florida and employed by Zoll Medical, a private medical group practice. She was a 1997 graduate of Santa Fe Community College in Gainesville. Fla., where she earned an Associates Degree in Cardio-Pulmonary Technology. She was a registered Cardio-Vascular Invasive Technologist. Christine was a dedicated and loving wife and mother. She attended Living Waters Church in Estero, Fla. Her life was a testament to her deep and personal Christian faith. She was an avid animal lover and fought for animal rights and the protection of domestic and wild animals.



She is survived by her husband, Anthony L. Piscitelli, whom she married on August 28, 2004; daughter, Allyssa Robinson of Naples, Fla.; her mother, Patricia Reynolds of Moxville, N.C.; her brother, David (Faiza) Reynolds of Clemmons, N.C.; her sister, Rebecca (Aaron) Fisher of Susanville, Calif., her mother-in-law, Rose Piscitelli of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; her sisters-in-law Rosanne Knight and Joanne (John) Wood both of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; her brother-in-law, Stephen (Deborah) Piscitelli of Hillsborough, N.C.; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Christine was predeceased by her father, David Reynolds; her father-in-law, Anthony J. Piscitelli; and brother-in-law, Robert L. Knight.



Please consider leaving a condolence for Christine's family at: NAPLES, FL – Christine Elaine Piscitelli, 47, of Naples, Florida passed away, unexpectedly, at home, on February 1, 2019.Funeral services will be held in Florida on Friday (February 8).Christine was born on June 1, 1971 in New Jersey, the daughter of David and Patricia Reynolds. She was a resident of Naples, Florida and employed by Zoll Medical, a private medical group practice. She was a 1997 graduate of Santa Fe Community College in Gainesville. Fla., where she earned an Associates Degree in Cardio-Pulmonary Technology. She was a registered Cardio-Vascular Invasive Technologist. Christine was a dedicated and loving wife and mother. She attended Living Waters Church in Estero, Fla. Her life was a testament to her deep and personal Christian faith. She was an avid animal lover and fought for animal rights and the protection of domestic and wild animals.She is survived by her husband, Anthony L. Piscitelli, whom she married on August 28, 2004; daughter, Allyssa Robinson of Naples, Fla.; her mother, Patricia Reynolds of Moxville, N.C.; her brother, David (Faiza) Reynolds of Clemmons, N.C.; her sister, Rebecca (Aaron) Fisher of Susanville, Calif., her mother-in-law, Rose Piscitelli of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; her sisters-in-law Rosanne Knight and Joanne (John) Wood both of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; her brother-in-law, Stephen (Deborah) Piscitelli of Hillsborough, N.C.; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.Christine was predeceased by her father, David Reynolds; her father-in-law, Anthony J. Piscitelli; and brother-in-law, Robert L. Knight.Please consider leaving a condolence for Christine's family at: doranfuneralhome.com Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close