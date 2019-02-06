Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher M. Powers. View Sign

GENEVA- Christopher M. Powers, 68, of Lenox Rd., passed away unexpectedly on Monday (February 4, 2019) in Geneva General Hospital.



There will be no prior calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday (February 16, 2019) in St. Stephen's Church. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions, in his memory, may be made to the Nester Hose Co. of the Geneva Fire Department, 207 Genesee St., Geneva, NY 14456.



Chris was born in Geneva and was a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Stanley and Mary Nolan Powers. He was a graduate of DeSales High School, Class of 1968. Chris was retired from NYSEG and was a member of the Quarter Century Club. He was a 51 year member of the Nester Hose Co. of the Geneva Fire Department and of Our Lady of Peace Parish.



He is survived by his daughter, Stacy (Patrick) Doyle of Walnutport, Pa; his brothers Kevin J. Powers of Geneva, Daniel (Barbara) Powers of Hall and Michael (Nancy) Powers of Palm Coast, Fla.; three grandchildren Maggie, Colin and Jared; several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his brother, Stephen.



