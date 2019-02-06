Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David W. Irwin. View Sign

David W. Irwin, 68, of Penn Yan passed away January 17, 2019 in hospice, Palm Coast Florida.



Calling hours will be held on Saturday (February 9) from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Penn Yan Bible Church Kimble Road with Funeral Services to begin at 2 p.m.



Memorial donations may be made to either Penn Yan Bible Church or The s Project.



David served in the US Army from 1970 to 1972 at Fort Hood Texas where he was married to his wife Mary Jane Nielson Irwin of Penn Yan.



He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane; children Anna Irwin (Ryan) Howard, and David (Amanda) Irwin; three grandchildren two brothers Dan (Susan) Irwin and Don (Leigh) Irwin; one sister, Diane Irwin as well as several nieces and nephews.



David was predeceased by parents Charles and Emma Jensen Irwin; and a sister, Debbie Irwin.