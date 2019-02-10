Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane M. Trotta. View Sign

GENEVA- Diane M. Trotta, 58, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thurs. (Feb. 7, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital.



Family and friends may attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Tues. (Feb. 12) at



St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Geneva. Entombment will be at the convenience of the family in St. Mary's Mausoleum.



Contributions may be directed to an animal shelter of your choice.



Diane was born on June 6, 1960, in Rochester and was a daughter of the late Lawrence R. and Rose (DeRaddo) Galusha. She was well known in the Geneva community as the proprietor of the L&R Restaurant on Exchange St. She had a passion for cooking and loved her two kittens; Pika and Pippa.



She is survived by her brothers Larry and Thomas; nieces Alicia and Michelle; nephews Joseph, Matthew, and Nicholas; and best friend and cousin, Roberta.



In addition to her parents, Diane was predeceased by her sister, Barbara Krieger; and niece, Lindsay Galusha.



Online condolences for the family may be expressed at GENEVA- Diane M. Trotta, 58, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thurs. (Feb. 7, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital.Family and friends may attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Tues. (Feb. 12) atSt. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Geneva. Entombment will be at the convenience of the family in St. Mary's Mausoleum.Contributions may be directed to an animal shelter of your choice.Diane was born on June 6, 1960, in Rochester and was a daughter of the late Lawrence R. and Rose (DeRaddo) Galusha. She was well known in the Geneva community as the proprietor of the L&R Restaurant on Exchange St. She had a passion for cooking and loved her two kittens; Pika and Pippa.She is survived by her brothers Larry and Thomas; nieces Alicia and Michelle; nephews Joseph, Matthew, and Nicholas; and best friend and cousin, Roberta.In addition to her parents, Diane was predeceased by her sister, Barbara Krieger; and niece, Lindsay Galusha.Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close