Dick DeNard, 76, formerly of Waterloo, a resident of Port Charlotte, passed away on Sunday (February 3) in hospice in Florida after a Brave Battle with Pancreatic Cancer.



In keeping with Dick's wishes there will be no calling hours. Please join us for a celebration of his life on June 22 at 4 p.m. at the SMS, Seneca Falls, N.Y. "one last party".



Memorial contributions may be made to the V Foundation for Cancer Research, 14600 Western Parkway, Cary, NC 27513 or



Dick was born on March 20, 1942 in Waterloo N.Y., the son of the late Frank DeNard and Frances Cappo. He was a long time businessman who owned and operated DeNard's Carper and Janitorial Services for over 30 years. He was a member of the S.M.S., Moose, Elks, American Legion and Car Clubs, Auburn Prison City Ramblers and the Fire Ants in Florida. He was a 14 year member of the National Guard. Upon retiring to Florida, he worked part time for the Tampa Rays and he volunteered at the Muscle Car City. He was a huge sports fan, he loved his Miami Dolphins, Notre Dame Football and the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees. He would even attend local High School sporting events. He loved playing cards and bragging about his grandchildren.



He will be sadly missed by his daughter, Terry (Greg) Bennett and their children Lauren and Katie; son, Steve (Julie) DeNard and their children Riley and Ryan; his companion, Chris and her children Chip (Michelle) Andrews and their children Brooklynn (Sean), Siarra and Jacob and Stacy (Mark) Potratz and their children Hannah and Sophie; as well as his dear aunt, Lucy Liberatore and several cousins and many friends.

