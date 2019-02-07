WOLCOTT/NORTH ROSE–Elaine M. Harper, 78, passed away Monday (February 4, 2019) after an extended illness.
No services will be held at this time. Family burial will be in Huron Evergreen Cemetery at a later date.
Elaine was born February 25, 1940 in Rochester, a daughter to the late Everett and Gladys Merrell Sullivan. She was a nurse's aide at the Wayne County Nursing Home for several years.
She is survived by four children Marvin (Linda) of North Rose, Lorraine (Richie) Jock of Ontario, Dale (Susan) of North Rose and Vickie (Steve) Zalewski of Arizona; seven grandchildren Dustin (Sarah), Adam, Tasha (Charlie), Stacy (Luke), Samantha (Brad), Skyler and Spencer; eight great-grandchildren Libby, Sylas, Tytus, Tabby, Elys, Steven, Arius and Braelynn; two sisters Becky Weaver of Wolcott and Evelyn Crandall of Fulton; and cousin, Norma (John) Pearson of Arizona.
Arrangements are by Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home in North Rose. keysorfuneralhomes.com
Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home
5025 North Main Street
North Rose, NY 14516
(315) 587-2721
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019