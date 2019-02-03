WATERLOO - Gary Robert Gray age 61, died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday (January 30, 2019).



Friends are invited to attend a memorial service 11 a.m. on Friday (Feb. 8) at the Cheney Funeral Home, 70 Main Street Phelps with the Rev. Laura Calos officiating. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in the spring.



It is requested that memorial donations be made to the North Seneca Sportsman's Club, Route 318 Waterloo, NY 13165.



Gary was born on June 19, 1957 in Danville, N.Y. the son of Robert Gray and Shirley Conrad Gray. He was the grounds manager for the Seneca Falls Central School District. He was also a very active member of the North Seneca Sportsman's Club and enjoyed shooting trap and skeet locally and in tournaments. Gary also loved riding motorcycles with his gang "Wild Hogs".



He is survived by his loving wife of almost 20 years Donna Gray; son, Jesse (Laura) Gray of Canandaigua; step-daughters Tammy (Michael) Maher of Greece, Tina (Steve) Collins of Ga.; his parents Robert Gray of Waterloo and Shirley Gray of Geneva; seven grandchildren; brother Mark; sister, Donna and step-sister, Susan; several nieces and nephews. Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary