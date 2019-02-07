Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Parrott. View Sign

GENEVA – Grace Evelyn Goodrich Parrott, age 95, passed away peacefully on Sunday (February 3, 2019).



There will be no prior calling hours. A celebration of her life will be held at the Presbyterian Church in Geneva on Saturday (May 11) at 1 p.m. There will be a reception at the church following the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Presbyterian Church in Geneva, 24 Park Place, Geneva, NY 14456.



Grace was born at the home of her maternal grandparents in Amherst County, Va. on December 13, 1923. She was the daughter of the late Stephen and Elizabeth Christian Goodrich. As a child she moved to Pittsfield Mass., and then to Richmond Va., where she later attended Richmond Polytechnic Institute. During World War II Grace went to work at Camp Lee Virginia in the Quartermaster's Headquarters. There she met and married a young army officer from Geneva, N.Y., John Percival Parrott. After the War, she left her southern roots, when she and her husband settled in Geneva, N.Y.



She loved her large family, her many friends, flower arranging, reading, holiday decorating, a stray kitty named Sweet Pea, and summers at the family cottage on Seneca lake. Grace belonged to the Presbyterian Church in Geneva; and for over 70 years served in many positions, including Clerk of Session. Grace was also very active in the Geneva Historical Society, and over the years held many offices. She appreciated art; and was a member of the Catherine Foster Hopkins Art Reading Club since 1972. Grace also enjoyed attending Alex Campbell's reading class in Geneva. She was proud to be a member of PEO for over 60 years. Among the other activities Grace participated in were the Geneva Garden Club, and the Lobby Shop at the Geneva General Hospital.



Grace is survived by her daughter, Marjorie Parrott (Michael) Adams of Omaha, Neb.; and son, John Percival (Yvonne) Parrott, Jr. of Geneva, N.Y.; granddaughters Elizabeth Grace (Carrie) Tepper, Jennifer (Michael) Konrad, Lissa (Yu Duk) So; grandsons John Mark (Colleen) Tepper, David (Gina) Parrott, Scott (Jennifer) Parrott, Matthew (Courtney) Parrott, and John (Beth) Parrott, III; great-grandsons James Konrad, Matthew Konrad, Ethan Konrad, Jack Parrott, Andrew Parrott, and John Parrott IV; great-granddaughters Emma So, Lila Parrott, Mila So, Maxine Oceane Tepper, Sylvie Parrott, and Gemma Parrott; niece, Barbara Randall.



Grace was predeceased by her husband, John P. Parrott.



Grace's family would like to thank the staff of the Living Center North, 1st floor, Geneva General Hospital, for their special care of Grace.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.



