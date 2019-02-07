Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe McConnell. View Sign

WATERLOO–Joe McConnell, 72, peacefully passed away in the comfort of his home on Tuesday evening (February 5, 2019) with his loving family by his side.



Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life, Sunday (February 10) from 1 to 4 p.m. at the South Seneca Sportsman's Club, where he was a life member. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



Joe was born in Big Flats, N.Y. the son of the late Clarence C. and Genevieve L. (Rice) McConnell. Joe loved working with and riding horses, watching and attending NASCAR races.



He is survived by his partner, friend and caregiver, Donna Ziccardi; his daughters Sherry (Kevin) Westervelt and Brandy MacCheyne; grandchildren Brice Pullano, Tim MacCheyne, Peter Bell and Samantha MacCheyne; five great-grandchildren; sisters Betty (Roland) Bozeman of Fla., Leah Armstrong of Texas, Beverly (Joe) Rautenstrauch of Lancaster, Joan (James) Wynn of Texas; brothers Bob (Mary) Apgar of Waterloo and Gordy McConnell of Fla.; a sister-in-law, Jan McConnell of Fla.; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Joe is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Deborah Bell; a sister, Gloria; brothers Dick and David.