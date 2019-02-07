GENEVA–Kay R. Oliver, age 78, died suddenly February 4, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday (Feb. 12) at 7 p.m. at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham.
Because of Kay's lifelong devotion to animals of all kinds, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Yates County, P.O. Box 12, Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Kay was born Jan. 25, 1941 in Montour Falls, N.Y. She was the daughter of the late James and Maxine Lewis Betts. Kay was a graduate of Penn Yan Academy, also received a Master's Degree in Verbal and Written Communication from Cornell University. Kay lived in the Philadelphia area for many years, and had a fulfilling career in non-profits, and as a renowned food critic for Main Line Today. She returned to the Finger Lakes Region in 2009, and was employed at Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyards.
Kay was loved and will be sadly missed by her husband of 22 years, Dennis Childers; daughter, Caitlin (John) Hetrick Johnson; three step-children Natalie (Joe) Lewis, Jaime Childers and Stephen Childers; six grandchildren Alexandra, Fabienne, Tristan, Tyge, Remi and Simone; two great-grandchildren Phineas and Wolfgang; one sister, Barbara Krauss; one brother, Gordon (Mary Lou) Betts; and seven nieces and nephews.
Kay was predeceased by her daughter, Christine Smith.
