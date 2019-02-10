CLIFTON SPRINGS– Laurie L. Coon, age 52, died on Friday (February 8, 2019) at Rochester General Hospital with her loving family by her side.



Friends may attend a celebration of life on Sunday (Feb. 17) from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Clifton Springs Big M Game Club 1549 County Road 43 Clifton Springs.



Contributions may be made to the in memory of Laurie.



Laurie was born on September 17, 1966 in Loweville, N.Y. the daughter of Gifford "Doug" and Carol Hardy Loomis. Laurie was all about her family. She supported her daughter as she raced cars on Asphalt, she played Dinosaurs with her grandson, went to all the families sporting events and made crafts with the grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her loving family.



Laurie is survived by her husband, Clinton Coon of Clifton Springs; children Peggy (Angelo) Pellicano of Clyde, Jacob (Laura) Crouse of Clifton Springs, Clinton (Samantha) Coon of Lyons, Justin Coon of Manchester, Ashley Coon of Clifton Springs,



Hannah Patterson of Clifton Springs, Nikita Ferrell of Phelps; grandchildren Derrick, Angelo Jr., Andrew, Trinaity, and Brooke Pellicano, Rhylee, Maddison, and Austin Crouse, Ethan and Kourtney Coon; four great-grandchildren; mother, Carol Loomis of South Butler; brothers and sisters Maureen Loomis of Pa., Doug Loomis of Pa., Sharon Loomis of Texas, Rebecca Loomis of N.Y., Dawn (Mark) Griffin of N.Y., Ramona (Johnny) Lahaie of N.Y., Francis (Mary) Loomis of N.Y.; many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her father, Doug Loomis.



Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps. Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary